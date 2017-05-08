TinCaps lose despite Scholtens' stellar performance
Fort Wayne TinCaps right-hander Jesse Scholtens pitched a career-high eight innings, didn't allow an earned run, and struck out seven batters on Monday night at Parkview Field. But despite the strong pitching effort, the TinCaps fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers , 2-0.
