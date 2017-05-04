TinCaps drop series finale at Quad Ci...

TinCaps drop series finale at Quad Cities

The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored first, but a trio of Quad Cities River Bandits home runs proved to be too much to overcome in an 11-3 loss on Thursday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. The TinCaps' first run came in the top of the third inning.

