Tidbits from Triton

The senior class of Triton Jr.-Sr. High School donned their caps and gowns at school Tuesday morning and paraded through the halls of Triton Elementary School for their Senior Parade. The hope is that some of the younger Triton Trojans will be inspired to stay in school and work hard in their studies over the next several years so that they will also be able to graduate in the future.

