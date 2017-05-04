The Phil, musicians agree to 3 more y...

The Phil, musicians agree to 3 more years

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic's board of directors and the musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, American Federation Of Musicians Local 58, have agreed to a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. It is effective retroactively from September 1, 2016 through August 31, 2019.

