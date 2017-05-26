Ted Nugent, Steve Miller Band added t...

Ted Nugent, Steve Miller Band added to Foellinger lineup

Saturday May 27 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Ted Nugent, The Steve Miller Band and Gordon Lightfoot have been added to the Foellinger Theatre's Summer Concert Series lineup, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

