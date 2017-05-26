Ted Nugent, Steve Miller Band added to Foellinger lineup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Ted Nugent, The Steve Miller Band and Gordon Lightfoot have been added to the Foellinger Theatre's Summer Concert Series lineup, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office said Friday.
