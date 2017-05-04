Spat diminishes momentum on city/coun...

Spat diminishes momentum on city/county development

It looked like just another item on the City Council agenda. But as in 2016, the seemingly routine request to pay Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s annual fee for economic-development services did not go smoothly.

