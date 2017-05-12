Rosario Rips Three-Run Triple as Snap...

Rosario Rips Three-Run Triple as Snappers top TinCaps

The TinCaps' five-run sixth inning wasn't enough on Friday night at Parkview Field as the Beloit Snappers defeated Fort Wayne, 9-5. Second baseman Eguy Rosario led Fort Wayne at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.

