Ronda Joy Holloway
Ronda Joy Holloway, 52, Athens, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at her residence with her loving family surrounding her. Ronda lived in Warsaw and graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of 1982.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|Mon
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC