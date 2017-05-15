Retired Neurosurgeon is Positively Fo...

Retired Neurosurgeon is Positively Fort Wayne

A retired Fort Wayne neurosurgeon is using his retirement to help others reach their goals of healthy living in a rather unorthodox way. Dr. Rudy Kachmann uses spoken word to deliver wellness messages and talk about diabetes treatment and prevention.

