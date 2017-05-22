Police seek identities of 2 people se...

Police seek identities of 2 people seen near Francis Street homicide

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people seen near the homicide in the 900 block of Francis Street about 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
News 1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09) May 13 Not connected 9,253
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr '17 Diaperedsissy16 19
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr '17 HatterLove 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC