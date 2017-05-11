Police search for suspect with fake beard in Comcast hold-up
The Fort Wayne Police Department is attempting to identify this suspect involved in the Wednesday, May 3, 2017 robbery of Comcast, 720 Taylor St. FORT WAYNE, Ind. Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public's help to identify a man who held up the Comcast service facility along Taylor Street last week.
