Police: Man failed to warn - significant number' of sex partners of HIV status
An HIV-positive man who police said had sex with a "significant number" of people and shared hypodermic needles without warning them of his status has been arrested. Now, Fort Wayne Police are urging anyone who has sexual contact or shared needles with Temujin Kristofer Lapsley, also known as Tim Lapsley, to contact authorities.
