Pair of Indiana laws eases life for f...

Pair of Indiana laws eases life for former foster children

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

Two new Indiana laws aim to help foster children who age out of the system without finding a permanent home or being reunited with their families. One of the new measures recently signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb allows these 18-year-olds to automatically remain on Medicaid until age 26, The Journal Gazette reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr 22 Diaperedsissy16 19
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr '17 Guest 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,849,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC