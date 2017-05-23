Murder trial gets underway

Prosecutors outlined the murder case against Franklin Dent in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday, providing a timeline of when a Wisconsin woman arrived at his home and how Dent suddenly left town about the time she disappeared.

