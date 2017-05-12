Mayor surprised to hear about $500 million investment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Call it a pleasant surprise. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he heard something was brewing at Lutheran Health Network through social media, and was thrilled when the announcement of a $500 million investment came out Thursday evening.
