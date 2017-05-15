James Clapper: Former FBI Director Says Trump Is Assaulting U.S. Institutions
James Clapper isn't afraid to speak his mind about President Donald Trump. In a shocking interview on May 14, he admitted that U.S. institutions are 'eroding' after Trump's controversial decision to fire James Comey.
