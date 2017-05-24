Irish QB turned QB coach Rees in Summit City
The Notre Dame Club of Fort Wayne held its annual golf outing and silent auction Tuesday at Cherry Hill Golf Club and former Irish quarterback/current Irish quarterback coach Tommy Rees was the featured speaker during dinner. Back in January Rees was named Notre Dame's quarterbacks coach.
