Indiana library dumps Dewey Decimal System for easier system
The Kendallville Public Library's staff says a simple system that organizes books alphabetically by subject matter was recently installed at the library in the city about 30 miles northwest of Fort Wayne. Jenna Anderson is the library's marketing coordinator.
