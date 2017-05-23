Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is funded in part by a grant from the...

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is funded...

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has awarded the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry's "Meat" the Need program a grant in the amount of $5,000.00.

