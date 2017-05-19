Have Coffee with a Cop at the Barr Street Market
This Saturday, May 20th officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police, Allen County Sheriff, Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Excise Police will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee with citizens. The public is invited to attend and the event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Barr Street Market in downtown Fort Wayne.
