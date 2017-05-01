GM to add 500 jobs and extra shift to build trucks in Oshawa
Under terms of the four-year collective bargaining agreement GM and Unifor reached in September 2016, the automaker will invest $400 million in its Oshawa facilities. General Motors plans to add 500 employees and a second shift to build trucks at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., according to a union memo.
