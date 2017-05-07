Fort Wayne theater renovation project gets $1M from state
A Fort Wayne theater built in the 1950s is getting $1 million in state funding to help with its renovation. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says the Clyde Theatre will receive the money from the Regional Cities Initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC