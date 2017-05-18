Fort Wayne officials tour model for GE redevelopment
DURHAM, N.C. A contingent of officials traveled to Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday to tour the American Tobacco campus, which will serve as a model for the $300 million redevelopment of Fort Wayne's General Electric campus. A contingent of officials traveled to Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday, May 18, 2017, to tour the American Tobacco campus, which will serve as a model for the $300 million redevelopment of Fort Wayne's General Electric campus.
