Fort Wayne mayor to speak at global trail convention

Mayor Henry will participate in the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Elected Officials Panel - The Importance of Political Leadership at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. The City of Fort Wayne is recognized as a local, regional and national leader in providing residents with access to a growing trails and greenways network. This year, 10 more miles of trails are planned to be constructed in Fort Wayne and Allen County.

