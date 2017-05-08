Fort Wayne mayor to speak at global t...

Fort Wayne mayor to speak at global trail convention

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Mayor Henry will participate in the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Elected Officials Panel - The Importance of Political Leadership at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. The City of Fort Wayne is recognized as a local, regional and national leader in providing residents with access to a growing trails and greenways network. This year, 10 more miles of trails are planned to be constructed in Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr 22 Diaperedsissy16 19
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr '17 Guest 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at May 08 at 10:08PM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC