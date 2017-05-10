Fort Wayne friends set to appear in HGTV show pilot
Why would brothers Silas and Nate Norris and their friends Jonathan Weber and John Sommer ditch their jobs at Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne's biggest new-home construction company, to start their own business flipping houses? Well, it wasn't to become stars on HGTV, that's for sure, said Silas Norris, 31, of Fort Wayne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC