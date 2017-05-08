Fort Wayne City Council OKs Tunnel Pr...

Fort Wayne City Council OKs Tunnel Project

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

A $187.7 million construction contract has been approved to build the Three Rivers Overflow Reduction and Protection Tunnel in northeastern Indiana. The project is part of a long-term plan to reduce the average number of combined sewer overflows in Fort Wayne from 76 to four.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at May 09 at 10:54AM EDT

