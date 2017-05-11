Former Saint Francis player Mike Brevard tabbed to lead Legends
TV has confirmed that former Saint Francis football player Mike Brevard is expected to be named North Side High School's football coach, pending FWCS board approval at its next meeting on Monday. Only 25-years old, Brevard is known around the Fort Wayne football scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC