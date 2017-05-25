Family sues about '12 ISP shooting th...

Family sues about '12 ISP shooting that killed son

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The initial version of a firearms review board report criticized the investigation into the 2012 shooting of an unarmed black man in Fort Wayne, and found an Indiana State Police trooper made multiple mistakes during the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) 16 hr IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane Tue Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
News 1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09) May 13 Not connected 9,253
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at May 25 at 9:40PM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC