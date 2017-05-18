Coach shot dead near his home
An assistant football coach at North Side High School who also was an administrative assistant at Forest Park Elementary School was shot to death early Friday about two blocks from his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr '17
|HatterLove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC