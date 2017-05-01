City, county offers sanitary sewer service to 250 homes
Recent efforts by The Allen County Sewer District and City of Fort Wayne bring public health protection and environmental improvements to households throughout Allen County. On May 1, 2017, the District hosted a 'ground breaking ceremony' at one of their latest project construction sites.
