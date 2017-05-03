Casa chef headed to Italy for a Olympics of Pizzaa

Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne will compete in the "Olympics of Pizza" in Parma, Italy beginning Monday, May 8, 2017. Tony Gordon from Casa Ristoranti Italiano in Fort Wayne is part of a 17-member team of master pizzaiolos from eight states that will travel to Parma, Italy, May 8-10 to compete in the 26th annual World Pizza Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.