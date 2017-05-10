Boykina s blast leads TinCaps over Timber Rattlers

Rod Boykin belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the TinCaps past the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers , 3-2, on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Boykin cleared the left-field fence on a first-pitch fastball with two outs, pushing the TinCaps to a lead Blake Rogers Rogers allowed one unearned run after relieving Fort Wayne starter Jerry Keel , who surrendered one run in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.