Boykina s blast leads TinCaps over Ti...

Boykina s blast leads TinCaps over Timber Rattlers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Rod Boykin belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the TinCaps past the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers , 3-2, on Wednesday at Parkview Field. Boykin cleared the left-field fence on a first-pitch fastball with two outs, pushing the TinCaps to a lead Blake Rogers Rogers allowed one unearned run after relieving Fort Wayne starter Jerry Keel , who surrendered one run in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr 22 Diaperedsissy16 19
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr '17 Guest 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at May 10 at 12:55PM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC