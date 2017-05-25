Body spotted floating in Maumee River
First responders gather along the Tecumseh Street bridge east of downtown Fort Wayne on a report of a body in the Maumee River on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. Thursday to the Tecumseh Street bridge east of downtown Fort Wayne for a possible rescue.
