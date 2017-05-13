Blue Bucket fundraiser kicks off, Walmart provides support
The Blue Bucket Brigade, a fundraiser between the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club, kicked of Saturday with the help of Fort Wayne area Walmarts. Police officers, volunteers, and kids joined together at area Walmarts to raise awareness and money for the program.
