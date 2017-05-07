Blue Bucket Brigade rolls out in Fort Wayne
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and officers of the Fraternal Order of Police have a plan to improve relationships with vulnerable youth and law enforcement. It will involve opportunities and activities for kids and officers to open doors of understanding and respect.
