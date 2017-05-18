Bike to Work Day Breakfast set for Headwaters Park on Friday
It was created by the League of the American Bicyclists in 1956 and coincides with National Bike Month in May. The City of Fort Wayne is celebrating Friday with a Bike to Work Breakfast at Headwaters Park West form 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Also Friday is the Bike to Work Day After Party at Fort Wayne Outfitters, 1004 Cass Street. Guests can enjoy food trucks, live music, and door prizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC