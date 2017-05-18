Bike to Work Day Breakfast set for Headwaters Park on Friday

It was created by the League of the American Bicyclists in 1956 and coincides with National Bike Month in May. The City of Fort Wayne is celebrating Friday with a Bike to Work Breakfast at Headwaters Park West form 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Also Friday is the Bike to Work Day After Party at Fort Wayne Outfitters, 1004 Cass Street. Guests can enjoy food trucks, live music, and door prizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.