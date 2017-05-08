Andrew Lucka s a oeChange the Playa camp returning to Fort Wayne
With the help of Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck, Riley Children's Health is hosting several camps throughout Indiana this summera including one at The University of Saint Francis on June 11 ! Not only will kids be active, but they'll also have fun and learn to make good choices when it comes to food, exercise and their wellbeing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC