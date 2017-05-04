AMERICAN LANDMASTER EXPANDING IN INDIANA, MOVING OPERATIONS FROM LOUISIANA May 8, 2017 Rural Lifestyle Dealer magazine reports: American LandMaster, a manufacturer, designer and distributer of off-road utility vehicles, announced plans today to expand its operations in Indiana, creating up to 67 new jobs by 2020. "For over 50 years, American LandMaster has been proud to manufacture UTVs and off-road vehicles that are truly made in the U.S.," said Pat Morello, chief executive officer of American LandMaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.