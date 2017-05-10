9117 Timber Ridge Ct, Fort Wayne, IN Square footage: 3,882 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3.5
Housing market disparities come into clearer focus when we set our price gauge at a quarter-million dollars. At that price - which is close to the national median - home buyers can score huge, move-in ready homes in many parts of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC