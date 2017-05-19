3rd psych exam results in for woman a...

3rd psych exam results in for woman accused of killing kids

Read more: Daily Journal

The third psychological examination of a Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children has been completed and submitted to the court, a judge said. Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno acknowledged during a status hearing for Amber Pasztor on Thursday that her attorneys also had received the exam results and that prosecutors soon would receive a copy as well.

