$25k donation made from Dragon Boat Races

18 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The information for the following story was provided by The City of Fort Wayne FORT WAYNE - Mayor Tom Henry and leaders of the Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races presented a check for $25,000 to the Parkview Foundation Thursday morning. The money was raised from last year's Dragon Boat Races.

Fort Wayne, IN

