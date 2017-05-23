16 Great Danes, German Shepherds resc...

16 Great Danes, German Shepherds rescued from a unsanitarya breeding operation

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was contacted last week by the Indiana State Board of Animal Health requesting their assistance with the removal of several Great Dane and German Shepherd dogs residing in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in a nearby county. BOAH was called to the property by local law enforcement.

