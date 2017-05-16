10th Annual Jason Baker Pro Football Mini Camp set for this weekend
The 10TH annual Jason Baker Pro Football Mini Camp will be held May 20 and 21 at Wayne High School in Fort Wayne. The camp, organized by Fort Wayne native and former NFL punter Jason Baker, is for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade males in northeast Indiana.
