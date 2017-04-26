Zunica goes deep, but TinCaps swept by West Michigan
Despite nine hits, the Fort Wayne TinCaps ended their seven-game road trip with an 8-2 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark. The TinCaps scored first in the top of the fifth inning with one swing of the bat.
