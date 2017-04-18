Zoo preps to unveil new male lion, Tasmanian devils
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Guests to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will be welcomed by a new male African lion, the return of Tasmanian devils and more when the top-rated attraction opens for its 52nd season Saturday.
