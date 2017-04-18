Western Illinois buries Fort Wayne with 15-run effort in series finale
Fort Wayne could not stop the Western Illinois lineup on Sunday, as the Leathernecks strung together 16 hits, as part of a 15-5 win in the series finale at Mastodon Field on Sunday. Two swings accounted for all of the Mastodon scoring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC