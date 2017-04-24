Weed program begins in Fort Wayne
The City of Fort Wayne's Weed Program kicks off today, April 24, 2017. The Neighborhood Code Department is responsible for enforcing the City's Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.
