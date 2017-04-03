Verbatim: Chancellor Carwein Announces Plans to Retire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Indiana University - Purdue University Fort Wayne Chancellor Vicky Carwein and Purdue President Mitch Daniels today announced Carwein's plans to retire by the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Tue
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC