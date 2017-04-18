Tour boats to hit city's waterways
The Journal Gazette Dan Wire checks out the view from the new canal boat, owned and operated by Friends of the River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr 4
|Guest
|2
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Do Seat belts really safe lives (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|GenerationX
|29
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC