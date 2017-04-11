Tears for Fears to perform in Fort Wayne in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. International multi-platinum selling band Tears For Fears - the group behind hits "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Shout" will perform at the Embassy Theatre on May 18. Tickets are $49.50, $75 and $99.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Embassy box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745-3000.

